Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.88

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 4324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 668,852 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,034,000 after purchasing an additional 485,698 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $13,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 375,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 106.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 241,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

