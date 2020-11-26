Employers Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Employers Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 4,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,586.38.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,189.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,993.19. The company has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.