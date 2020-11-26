Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 349,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $251,110.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 484,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,813,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,634 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONTO stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.72 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

