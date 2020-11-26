Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 7.8% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $254,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,586.38.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,189.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2,993.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

