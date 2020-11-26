Capital Financial Planning LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,586.38.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,189.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,993.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.