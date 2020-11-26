Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,600 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.46.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,576,130.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,687,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

