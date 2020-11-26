Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,586.38.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,189.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,993.19. The company has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

