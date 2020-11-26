Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,189.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2,993.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,586.38.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

