LPL Financial LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

