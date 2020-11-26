Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $46,441,000. Amazon.com comprises 4.0% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,586.38.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,189.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,993.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.