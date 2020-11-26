LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,048 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 145,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.