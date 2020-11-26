Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,189.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,993.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,586.38.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

