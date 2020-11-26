Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Glassman Wealth Services’ 10th Largest Position

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,586.38.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,189.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,993.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

