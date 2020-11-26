Swiss National Bank Has $9.65 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of ManpowerGroup worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 36,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of MAN opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

