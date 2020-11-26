Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 33 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,189.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,993.19. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,586.38.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

