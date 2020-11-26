LPL Financial LLC Buys 137,547 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 457,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,547 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Flex worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 116,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flex by 30.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after buying an additional 725,709 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Flex by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,794,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,897,000 after purchasing an additional 591,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2,914.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 360,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

FLEX stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

