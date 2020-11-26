Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,189.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,993.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,586.38.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.