Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.9% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,993.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,586.38.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

