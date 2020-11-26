Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Accenture by 20.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its position in Accenture by 135.3% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 145,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,938,000 after purchasing an additional 83,879 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Accenture by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Accenture by 58.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 67,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $249.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.49. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $250.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

