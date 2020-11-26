Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Allegion worth $18,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 23.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 599,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,274,000 after purchasing an additional 63,856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allegion by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Allegion by 20.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Shares of ALLE opened at $115.21 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.