Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,700 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 36.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.54. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,957.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.