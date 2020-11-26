State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,410 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,781,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,882,000 after buying an additional 65,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 31.7% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Matson by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Matson by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MATX. ValuEngine cut shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,347.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,574 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $308,911.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,215.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,812 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

