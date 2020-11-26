Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $101,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 8,894 shares of company stock valued at $146,327 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORI opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

