Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Banner worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

