Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,776 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

