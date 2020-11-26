Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Builders FirstSource worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,038,000. Soapstone Management L.P. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.73.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

