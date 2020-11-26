Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,501 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,051 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,501 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Diamondback Energy worth $18,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 986,562 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 368,388 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,492,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 837.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 213,684 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. TheStreet lowered Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

