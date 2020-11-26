Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 222,174 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 465.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Moderna worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 41.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 75.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Moderna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Moderna by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 383,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 18,247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,153,575.34. Insiders sold a total of 615,806 shares of company stock valued at $44,212,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $109.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

