LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 77.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,474,346.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,781 shares of company stock worth $35,558,839. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS opened at $146.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.14 and its 200 day moving average is $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

