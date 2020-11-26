LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 6,640.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 2,476.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

DKNG stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

