LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,612 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,767,000 after acquiring an additional 680,138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 561,080 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,585,000 after acquiring an additional 490,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,796,000 after acquiring an additional 295,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $111.73 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.73.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

