Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,017 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

SIVR stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

