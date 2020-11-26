LPL Financial LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,309,000 after purchasing an additional 209,804 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 115,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,100,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $6,966,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,990 shares of company stock valued at $46,661,634 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $446.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.12 and a 200-day moving average of $369.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

