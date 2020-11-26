Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.62% of Matthews International worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Matthews International by 723.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Matthews International by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATW opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $40.36.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

