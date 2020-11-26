Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.16 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 38.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 892,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 549,301 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $18,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

