Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.20 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 432.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Penumbra worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Penumbra by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $149,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,661,048. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $224.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 772.85 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.88 and its 200 day moving average is $206.61.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.38.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.