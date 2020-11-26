NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of NeoGenomics worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 37,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,605.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,215.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $376,691.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,283.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 850,828 shares of company stock valued at $34,056,727. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO opened at $45.71 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,523.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

