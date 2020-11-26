Swiss National Bank Has $9.21 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

HR opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

