Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Beyond Meat worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 152.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after acquiring an additional 493,818 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,193,000 after acquiring an additional 282,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total transaction of $28,933.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,362 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $283,024.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,811 shares of company stock valued at $34,761,981. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.62.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.18 and a beta of 2.43. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average of $143.17.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.