Swiss National Bank Buys 2,300 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,231,000 after buying an additional 92,488 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,295,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,366,000 after purchasing an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Neogen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Neogen by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after purchasing an additional 74,098 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.79 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

