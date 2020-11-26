Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,595 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 40.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $135,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $209,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVLT opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $554,295.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

