M&T Bank Corp Sells 435 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,583,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.4% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after buying an additional 384,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 963,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after buying an additional 230,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 81.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,349,000 after buying an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.32. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

