Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Black Hills worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 31.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Black Hills by 33.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 4.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.22. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,183.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

