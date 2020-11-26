Sei Investments Co. Acquires 13,753 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

