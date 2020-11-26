Sei Investments Co. Acquires 11,598 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $90.61 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

