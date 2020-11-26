SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 494.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,527 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.02 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $314,606.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,268,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,636,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,109 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.