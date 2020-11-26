HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 50.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 121,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 607,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 175,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 69,725 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

NYSE:HFC opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

