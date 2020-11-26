Sei Investments Co. Buys 14,371 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of AXIS Capital worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

