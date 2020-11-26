Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

