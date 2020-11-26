LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 187.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 198,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

